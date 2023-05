Canada backs Ukraine's application to join trans-Pacific trade pact

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - Canada backs Ukraine's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Friday.

"Following the UK's accession, as more economies express interest in joining, Canada welcomes Ukraine's application to join CPTPP," Ng said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa











