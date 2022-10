Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday increased pressure on Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corp, saying it would ban half of its leaders from entering the country and promising stepped-up sanctions.

"The IRGC is a terrorist organization," Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann











