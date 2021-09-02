Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canada to donate AstraZeneca vaccine doses to African countries under COVAX scheme

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said on Thursday.

Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.

