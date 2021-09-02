Canada to donate AstraZeneca vaccine doses to African countries under COVAX scheme

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said on Thursday.

Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

