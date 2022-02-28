Canada foreign minister says more sanctions coming against Russia

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly delivers a speech during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's foreign minister said on Monday that she and her G7 counterparts agreed over the weekend to take further action against Russia in response to its military actions in Ukraine, with more sanctions coming.

"We will take action. That's what the G7 ministers agreed upon over the weekend... There will be more sanctions coming. And I'll have more to say during the coming week," Melanie Joly told reporters following a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting.

