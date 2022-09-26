Canada to impose sanctions on those responsible for Iranian woman's death

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the death of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on protests," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

"Today, I'm announcing that we will implement sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities, including Iran's so called morality police," Trudeau said, moments after similar remarks by his foreign minister, Melanie Joly, during her address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

