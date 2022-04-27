Canada imposes further Russia-related sanctions on 203 individuals over Donbass attacks

A satellite image shows armoured vehicles at the northern end of a military convoy moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. Picture taken April 8, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on 203 individuals that it says are complicit in Russia's attempted annexation of certain areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Canada has now imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, the government said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

