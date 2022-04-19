Canada imposes sanctions on Russian president Putin's daughters - statement

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday said it was imposing targeted sanctions on 14 individuals in the Russian regime, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Earlier this month, the United States and Britain both announced sanctions against Putin's daughters - Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova - because they said they are believed to be hiding the Putin's wealth.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

