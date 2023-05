Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday

OTTAWA, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada and Latvia will jointly train Ukrainian soldiers on Latvian soil starting May 15, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

The training program will complement other Canadian efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom and in Poland, said Anand, speaking to reporters along side her Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece in Ottawa.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa











