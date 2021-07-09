Canada orders 48-hour halt to train movement in parts of British Columbia after wildfires

OTTAWA, July 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday ordered train operators to cease operations for 48 hours in areas of British Columbia hit by a recent spate of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Shipments of goods in and out of the Port of Vancouver have been delayed after wildfires damaged railway tracks near the small western Canadian town of Lytton.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Gareth Jones

