Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Canada orders 48-hour halt to train movement in parts of British Columbia after wildfires

1 minute read

OTTAWA, July 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday ordered train operators to cease operations for 48 hours in areas of British Columbia hit by a recent spate of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Shipments of goods in and out of the Port of Vancouver have been delayed after wildfires damaged railway tracks near the small western Canadian town of Lytton.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:30 PM UTCSpecial Report: Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan's sprawling capital.

WorldEx-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president
WorldLithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants
WorldUK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder
WorldTaliban say they control 85% of Afghanistan, humanitarian concerns mount