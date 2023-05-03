Canada PM Trudeau to attend King Charles' coronation in London















OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Britain to attend the Coronation of King Charles at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Whether from their living rooms, community celebrations, or activities at Rideau Hall, we will come together to ring in the reign of His Majesty as we continue to build a strong, prosperous Commonwealth for everyone," Trudeau said in the statement.

Canada, which remained in the British Empire until 1982, is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries which maintained the British monarch as their head of state.

