Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an official dinner at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defense sector entity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian government officials, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities, Trudeau said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; writing by Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey

