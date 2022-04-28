Canada training Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery, Canadian defense minister says

Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a visit to Washington on Thursday that Canadian troops were training Ukrainian troops to use howitzer artillery.

The United States has been training a small number of Ukrainian forces on howitzers and some other systems outside of Ukraine. Anand, speaking alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, did not say where the Canadian training was taking place.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.