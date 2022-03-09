Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of military equipment, Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Adazi, Latvia, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment.

Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada's parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.