Canada's Joly says Sweden, Finland accession to NATO should be quick

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly smiles at the beginning of bilateral talks with the Japanese foreign minister during the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany May 12, 2022. Marcus Brandt/Pool via REUTERS

WEISSENHAUS, Germany, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday that there should be consensus at NATO for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, but that their accession should be quick.

"It is important that we have a consensus," she told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany when asked about Turkey possibly blocking their accession.

"We wish that there not only be an accession of Finland and Sweden, but a quick accession, which is fundamental in the circumstances as Finland and Sweden are looking for security guarantees."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Ratz and John Irish; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.