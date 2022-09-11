1 minute read
Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
"In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.