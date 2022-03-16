1 minute read
Canadian PM Trudeau will attend NATO meeting next week -CBC
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.
Reporting by Eric Beech
