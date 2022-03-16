Skip to main content
Canadian PM Trudeau will attend NATO meeting next week -CBC

1 minute read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresess a press conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2022. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.

Reporting by Eric Beech

