Canadian defense minister to visit Germany, U.S. to discuss support for Ukraine

Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks at a news conference about an advisory panel report on systemic racism and discrimination in the military as Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre listens in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand will travel to Germany and the United States this week to discuss support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, the Canadian government said on Monday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre and Deputy Minister of National Defence Bill Matthews will travel to Germany with Anand on Monday, the Canadian government said in a statement.

The Canadian delegation will participate in meetings of the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, and later in the week will visit Washington to meet with U.S. defense officials at the Pentagon.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.