1 minute read
Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, April 22 (Reuters) - Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.
The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault (RENA.PA) and an Omani dealership.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Laila Bassam and Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.