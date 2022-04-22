Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, April 22 (Reuters) - Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.

The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault (RENA.PA) and an Omani dealership.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

