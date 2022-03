Chernobyl plant still without external power supply - Ukraine nuclear body

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear power regulator said on Friday the electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power station had not yet been restored, despite Russia's energy ministry saying it was restored by Belarusian specialists on Thursday.

Ukraine has warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if the high-voltage power line, damaged in fighting, is not repaired to the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.

"Attempts to restore the external power supply to the site are in progress," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement. When the external electricity supply is severed, an emergency diesel generator kicks in.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.