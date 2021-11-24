Children at lower risk from COVID, vaccines should go to poor - WHO

Ethiopian Airlines Cargo terminal workers offload a shipment of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines that arrived under the COVAX scheme, at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe COVID-19 disease, countries should prioritise sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring urgently needed supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been reported in younger men who received mRNA vaccines - Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) - but these were generally mild and responded to treatment, it said in a statement.

"As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritize global sharing of COVID-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.