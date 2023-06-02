China, Argentina agree to jointly promote 'belt and road' initiative















BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China has signed a cooperation agreement with Argentina on promoting the joint construction of the 'Belt and Road Initiative', China's state planner said on Friday.

The agreement will deepen China and Argentina's cooperation on areas including infrastructure, energy, economy and trade, as well as finance, the National Development and Reform Commision said in a statement.

