China attaches great importance to Palestinian issue, supports peace talks - Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference after talks with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference after talks with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing, China, May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Palestinian counterpart that China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and will continue to support peace talks during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a statement from his ministry.

China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights and can contribute "Chinese wisdom," Qin is reported as having said.

Reporting by Joe Cash, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next