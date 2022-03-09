1 minute read
China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to 'breaking point'
BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Moves by U.S.-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a "breaking point", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China's concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.
