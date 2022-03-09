Skip to main content
China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to 'breaking point'

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Moves by U.S.-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a "breaking point", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China's concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

