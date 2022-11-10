China calls Canadian minister's remarks contrary to fact















BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had launched "stern representations" against Canada following the foreign minister's description of the Asian nation as an "increasingly disruptive, global power".

"The relevant remarks by the Canadian side contravene the facts, are filled with ideological bias, and shamelessly interfere in the internal affairs of China," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular media briefing.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











