China contacts Prague over Czech president-elect speaking to Taiwan president

Czech presidential candidate Petr Pavel reacts at his headquarters, after the results of the country's presidential election were announced, in Prague, Czech Republic January 28, 2023. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday it was in touch with Prague over President-elect Petr Pavel's scheduled call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen.

Pavel is due to speak with Tsai on Monday, Pavel's spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is likely to anger China.

China claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as a province and most countries' leaders avoid high-level public interactions with Taiwan and its president, not wishing to provoke China, the world's second largest economy.

In Beijing's first response to what could become a full-blown diplomatic row with Prague, the Chinese foreign ministry said Pavel had previously said during his election campaign that the One-China Principle should be respected, according to a statement sent to Reuters.

"The Chinese side...is currently seeking verification with the Czech side, (we) hope the Czech side strictly upholds the One-China Principle," the foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next