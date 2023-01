BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports with Russia hit a new high of 1.28 trillion yuan in 2022, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, told a news briefing in Beijing on Friday.

Trade with Russia accounted for 3% of China's total for the year, he added.

Reporting by Joe Cash, Shen Yan and Liangping Gao











