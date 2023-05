BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it will expel a diplomat in Canada's Shanghai Consulate as a reciprocal countermeasure, according to a statement on its website.

The Canadian diplomat, Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, has been asked to leave China by May 13, the statement said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann











