China expresses ire over meeting of U.S., Taiwan vice presidents

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China has consistently opposed any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after a brief meeting between the U.S. and Taiwanese vice presidents in Honduras.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. China considers self-governed Taiwan to be part of its territory.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar

