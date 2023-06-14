China foreign minister tells Blinken US should respect China's core concerns















June 14 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. should stop interfering in the country's affairs, state media reported.

In the call, Qin said the United States should respect China's core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, according to CCTV.

Reporting bu Beijing newsroon; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











