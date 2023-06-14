China foreign minister tells Blinken US should respect China's core concerns

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference after talks with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference after talks with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing, China, May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. should stop interfering in the country's affairs, state media reported.

In the call, Qin said the United States should respect China's core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, according to CCTV.

Reporting bu Beijing newsroon; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

