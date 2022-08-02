China foreign ministry blasts Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan

Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.