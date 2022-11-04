China, Germany should respect each other - Xi tells Scholz















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that China and Germany should respect each other and take care of each other's core interests, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

It is very easy to destroy mutual trust politically, but it is hard to rebuild it, Xi said during his meeting with Scholz in Beijing.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar











