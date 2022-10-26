China has made a decision to put more pressure on Taiwan - Blinken
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said China has made a decision that the status quo over Taiwan is "no longer acceptable" and to put more pressure on the self-governing island.
Blinken, speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg, also said the United States was not in a cold war with China but is resolute in standing up for its interests.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.