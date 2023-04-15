China hopes Germany supports peaceful Taiwan 'reunification' -Top diplomat

[1/4] German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attend a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023. Suo Takekuma/Pool via REUTERS















BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi "hopes and believes" Germany will support China's "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting China until Saturday, adding that China once supported Germany's reunification.

"To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to 'Taiwan independence'," Wang said, adding that Taiwan's "return to China" was an important component of the post-World War II international order.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as a Chinese province, has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's government rejects China's position, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China staged three days of military drills from April 8 around Taiwan, including simulated precision strikes with bombers and missile forces, after Tsai returned from Los Angeles, where she met U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

Wang also said China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with Germany to enhance mutual understanding and prepare for a new round of Sino-German government consultations.

