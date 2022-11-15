China hopes Spain can provide fair, transparent market treatment to Chinese firms- Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China hopes Spain will give Chinese enterprises fair, transparent and non-discriminatory market treatment, state television CCTV reported.

China welcomes more enterprises and goods from Spain to enter the Chinese market, Xi told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the G20 summit, CCTV said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

