China, Japan will properly handle differences -foreign ministry















BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China and Japan will properly handle differences and build a bilateral relationship in accordance with the new era, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen regarding Taiwan and North Korea. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.