REFILE China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

Pedestrians wait at an intersection near a screen showing footage of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft during an evening news programme, in Beijing, China August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night.

Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night.

The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest, southeast of Taiwan, long range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missiles test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel;

