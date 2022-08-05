1 minute read
China lodges complaint to European countries, envoys over G7 Taiwan statements
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it lodged solemn representations to relevant European countries and EU envoys over statements on Taiwan issued by the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li lodged the diplomatic complaints on Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry statement said.
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
