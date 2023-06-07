China, Pakistan, Iran hold counter-terrorism talks in Beijing - Chinese foreign ministry















BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China, Pakistan and Iran held their first trilateral meeting on counter-terrorism in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The three countries had "in-depth" exchanges on the regional counter-terrorism situation, and decided to hold the meeting on a regular basis, the ministry said.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.