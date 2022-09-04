China parliament chief to visit Russia, attend Eastern Economic Forum

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu speaks at the second plenary session of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China parliament chief Li Zhanshu will visit Russia this month to attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea from Wednesday to 17, according to Xinhua.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.