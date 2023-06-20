China plans a new military training facility in Cuba- WSJ















June 20 (Reuters) - China and Cuba are negotiating to establish a new joint military training facility on the island, sparking alarm in the U.S. that it could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops and other security operations just 100 miles off Florida's coast, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing current and former U.S officials.

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











