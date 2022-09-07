1 minute read
China Premier congratulates new British PM - Xinhua
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.
A stable and healthy relationship between China and Britain was in line with both nations' interests, state media Xinhua quoted Li as saying.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.