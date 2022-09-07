China Premier congratulates new British PM - Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen as he attends a news conference via video link after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

A stable and healthy relationship between China and Britain was in line with both nations' interests, state media Xinhua quoted Li as saying.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson

