China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China.

The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China's foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

The United States and the European Union pledged to cooperate on a host of global issues including addressing China. read more

