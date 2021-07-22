Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

China rejects US backing for Australia in trade disputes

1 minute read

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that the United States should correct its mistakes instead of making baseless comments, after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed Australia in trade disputes with China.

U.S. comments are wrong, and the tensions in China and Australia relations are caused by Australia's interference in Chinese internal affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:20 AM UTCOlympics Opening ceremony director dismissed after past comments on Holocaust, Tokyo 2020 says

The director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been dismissed, organisers said on Thursday, following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust.

WorldIsraeli lawmaker eyes spyware export curbs as Macron convenes cabinet
WorldHK court denies bail to Apple Daily staff facing national security charges
WorldFrom China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability
WorldChina rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin