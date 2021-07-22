China rejects US backing for Australia in trade disputes

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that the United States should correct its mistakes instead of making baseless comments, after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed Australia in trade disputes with China.

U.S. comments are wrong, and the tensions in China and Australia relations are caused by Australia's interference in Chinese internal affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Peter Graff

