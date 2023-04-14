China, Russia defence ministers to hold security talks next week

April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu will discuss global and regional security at planned talks on April 16-18, the defence ministry in Moscow said on Friday.

Russia and China have declared a "no limits" partnership" and have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

