China says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats were groundless

The Lithuanian state emblem is seen above an entrance to its embassy in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that concerns over the safety of Lithuanian diplomats in China were groundless, a day after the country's diplomatic delegation and their dependents left China in a hastily arranged departure.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing on Thursday that Lithuania had not raised security concerns with China.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar

