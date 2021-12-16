World
China says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats were groundless
1 minute read
BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that concerns over the safety of Lithuanian diplomats in China were groundless, a day after the country's diplomatic delegation and their dependents left China in a hastily arranged departure.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing on Thursday that Lithuania had not raised security concerns with China.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.