China says condemns US sanctions on its firms allegedly involved in fentanyl trade

Plastic bags of Fentanyl are displayed on a table at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago
Plastic bags of Fentanyl are displayed on a table at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms over their allegedly involvement in the fentanyl trade, and has lodged solemn representations with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"China, in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying to help the U.S. as best it can," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

