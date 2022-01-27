China says EU should not allow Lithuania to hijack their ties

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said that the European Union should not allow Lithuania to hijack their relations, after the trading bloc launched a case against Beijing over what it called discriminatory trading practices versus the Baltic state.

The China-Lithuania issue is political, not economic, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

A row between China and Lithuania erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening of the Taiwanese Representation office in Vilnius.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar

