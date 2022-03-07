China says friendship with Russia is 'rock solid'

China's Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's friendship with Russia is "rock solid" and the prospects for cooperation are very broad, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Cooperation between the two countries brings benefits and well-being to the two peoples, he told his annual news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.