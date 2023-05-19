China says it will work for better solution of Zambia's debt issues















BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China has always taken Zambia's debt issues seriously and will jointly work for a better solution, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the ministry, made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a question regarding Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema saying he wants to meet with President Xi Jinping to get Zambia's debt restructuring done.

