China says to provide visa assistance to all foreign crash investigators

Rescue workers walk at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Beijing will provide visa assistance to all foreign investigators coming to China in the aftermath of the China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) crash last week.

The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, was asked at a regular news conference if there were any updates on the visa requirements for U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators taking part in the investigation.

